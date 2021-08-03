Invesco Bond Income Plus Ltd - Blocklisting - Interim Review
PR Newswire
London, August 3
BLOCK LISTING RETURN
Date: 3 August 2021
|Name of applicant:
|Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited
LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14
|Name of scheme:
|No programme - General Purpose
|Period of return:
|From:
|13 January 2021
|To:
|11 July 2021
|Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|8,390,119
|Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|0
|Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|0
|Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|8,390,119
Hilary Jones
JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited
Telephone: 01534 700000
