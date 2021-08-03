Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
03.08.2021 | 14:33
Invesco Bond Income Plus Ltd - Blocklisting - Interim Review

Invesco Bond Income Plus Ltd - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire

London, August 3

BLOCK LISTING RETURN

Date: 3 August 2021

Name of applicant:Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited
LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14
Name of scheme:No programme - General Purpose
Period of return:From:13 January 2021To:11 July 2021
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:8,390,119
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):0
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):0
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:8,390,119

Hilary Jones

JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited

Telephone: 01534 700000

© 2021 PR Newswire
