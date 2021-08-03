- (PLX AI) - Bayer's investigational P2X3 antagonist meets primary efficacy endpoint and shows favorable safety and tolerability profile, the company says.
- • Positive Phase IIb results for eliapixant in patients with refractory chronic cough
- • The Phase IIb clinical trial evaluated the efficacy and safety of its investigational orally administered, potent and selective P2X3 receptor antagonist eliapixant (BAY1817080) in patients with refractory chronic cough
- • The primary efficacy outcome was met showing a statistically significant improvement in 24-hour cough counts per hour (average hourly cough frequency based on 24-hour sound recordings) over placebo after 12 weeks of treatment
- • The data showed a favorable safety and tolerability profile
- • In addition to refractory chronic cough, eliapixant is currently being evaluated in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of endometriosis, overactive bladder and neuropathic pain
