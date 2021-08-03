The country added around 22.5 MW/37.9 MWh of new, small-sized storage capacity in the first quarter of 2021.At the end of March 2021, Italy had 43,784 storage systems linked to renewable energy power generators, according to figures released by the national renewables association ANIE Rinnovabili. These storage systems have a combined capacity of 212.1 MW and a maximum storage capacity of 333.0 MWh. This compares to 115.9 MW/186.3 MWh of distributed storage capacity at the end of December 2019 and 189.5 MW/295.6 MWh at the end of 2020. The newly installed capacity for the first three months this ...

