The energy payback time of a silicon PV rooftop system mounted in India is only 0.44 of one year (160.6 days), compared to 0.53-0.67 years in Africa, 1-1.3 years in Europe, and 1.42 years in Canada, as revealed by a world map by German research body the Fraunhofer Institute of Solar Energy Systems (ISE). For the calculation, the report authors considered the installation used a typical, Chinese-made, 60-cell, PERC, 19.9%-efficient solar module.From pv magazine India The latest version of the Photovoltaics Report produced by German research body the Fraunhofer Institute of Solar Energy Systems ...

