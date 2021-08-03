Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 03.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: TAAT jetzt mit exponentiellem Wachstum!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
03.08.2021 | 14:39
65 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EY technology used to create non-fungible tokens for Italian movie scenes

- EY blockchain solutions on blockchain.ey.com used to develop non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for movie scenes

- EY technology utilized to help drive innovation and generate new revenue for the film industry

- NFTs created using EY OpsChain from an award-winning movie, La Leggenda Di Kaspar Hauser

LONDON, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EY today announced that the client CinTech, an Italian start-up operating in the blockchain industry, utilized EY technology to create unique digital assets known as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for the 22 main scenes of an award-winning Italian film, La Leggenda Di Kaspar Hauser.

EY - Building a better working world

EY teams worked with CinTech to design a disruptive business vision for the entertainment industry to help filmmakers reach new audiences and drive additional revenue streams. EY teams supported the strategy and operations to define and create 62 NFTs using EY OpsChain, an EY blockchain as-a-service offering on blockchain.ey.com, in addition to supporting the planning of the sales process.

Giuseppe Perrone, EY EMEIA Blockchain Leader, says:

"This project takes advantage of EY OpsChain to create non-fungible tokens on the Ethereum blockchain - a digital representation of each frame of the film. We are proud to support a new and innovative way of driving value for the film industry. It demonstrates the tremendous potential to leverage blockchain and truly exhibits how the technology can provide benefits across various sectors."

Renato Pezzi, and Jacopo and Nicolò Lucignano, Founders, CinTech, say:

"With this initiative, we are showcasing how digital content or assets can innovate business models by creating new revenue streams and financing sources. We plan to use a portion of the revenue from the anticipated sale of the NFTs to develop a documentary on the phenomenon of NFTs, production of new films, works of art and more."

Joanna Hardy
EY Global Media Relations
Joanna.c.hardy@ey.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/708904/EY_Logo.jpg

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.