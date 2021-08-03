ev Transportation Services Inc.: ev Transportation Services Engages MZ Group to Lead Strategic Investor Relations and Shareholder Communications Program

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / ev Transportation Services Inc. ("evTS"), an electric vehicle manufacturer focused on the essential services and urban mobility markets, has engaged international investor relations specialists MZ Group (MZ) to lead a strategic investor relations and financial communications program across all key markets.

MZ Group will work closely with evTS management to develop and implement a comprehensive capital markets strategy designed to increase the Company's visibility throughout the investment community. The campaign will highlight the Company's FireFly® ESV (Essential Services Vehicle), an all-electric, lightweight commercial utility vehicle for the essential services and on-demand "last mile" urban delivery markets.

MZ maintains offices worldwide and has developed a distinguished reputation as a premier resource for institutional investors, brokers, analysts and private investors.

Lucas A. Zimmerman, Director at MZ North America, will advise evTS in all facets of corporate and financial communications, including the coordination of non-deal roadshows and investment conferences across key cities and building brand awareness with financial and social media outlets.

Lucas Zimmerman, commented, "evTS has designed, developed and commercialized an impressive suite of all-electric highly-customizable, lightweight commercial utility vehicles that have resonated with their target customer base. Made in the USA, the Company expects to begin commercial delivery of FireFly vehicles produced at its Fort Worth, TX Vehicle Technology Center in the fourth quarter of 2021 through its well-established distribution channels. To-date, evTS has received expressions of interest from customer prospects for over 5,000 vehicle purchases."

Greg Falesnik, CEO of MZ Group added: "The Company's flagship FireFly electric vehicle (EV) uniquely offers real-time remote monitoring, diagnostics and unparalleled fleet management solutions - an important criteria for municipal government clients - as well as for the Essential Services and fast growing On-Demand Delivery markets, which constitute a $10B+ market annually. Their proprietary vehicle management system, which consists of a cloud-connected electronics and software package, helps to reduce the overall cost of ownership by enhancing vehicle up-time availability and maintainability. With the FireFly EV having already been used in over 26 cities worldwide, we find evTS to be a compelling opportunity for our network of institutional investors and family offices worldwide."

"2021 will be an important year for evTS as we move towards commercial production," said David Solomont, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of evTS. "FireFly vehicles have logged over 500,000 miles of customer experience in 26 cities across the United States. We have also partnered with a select group of distribution partners, providing evTS with robust distribution reach and service capabilities to support our initial rollout.

"With initial production set to begin in Fort Worth, we are already securing larger manufacturing facility to support our growth. We look forward to working with Lucas and the entire team at MZ Group to communicate the multiple avenues to drive long-term value creation for our shareholders," concluded Solomont.

For more information on evTS, please visit the Company's website at www.evTS.com. To schedule a conference call with management, please email your request to evTS@mzgroup.us or call Lucas Zimmerman at 949-259-4987.

About evTS

ev Transportation Services Inc. ("evTS") is a specialty vehicle manufacturer that produces purpose-built, all-electric lightweight commercial utility vehicles and provides fleet management solutions. Founded in 2015, the Boston-based company's flagship product, the FireFly ESV, designed and manufactured in the United States, is targeted at the essential services transportation and urban mobility markets, which represent an annual domestic replacement market of approximately 400,000 vehicles, or roughly $10+ billion annually. End user applications for the Company's vehicles include parking management, security and perimeter patrol, parks and sidewalk maintenance, utility meter reading, property and building management, airports, seaports, sanitation, university and corporate campuses, and rapidly growing last mile on-demand urban delivery. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.evTS.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact

Lucas Zimmerman

Director

MZ Group - MZ North America

949-259-4987

evTS@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: ev Transportation Services Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/658084/ev-Transportation-Services-Engages-MZ-Group-to-Lead-Strategic-Investor-Relations-and-Shareholder-Communications-Program