

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $69.8 million, or $1.29 per share. This compares with $38.2 million, or $0.71 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.40 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 25.4% to $371.7 million from $296.4 million last year.



IPG Photonics Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $69.8 Mln. vs. $38.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.29 vs. $0.71 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.40 -Revenue (Q2): $371.7 Mln vs. $296.4 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.10 to $1.40 Next quarter revenue guidance: $350 to $380 Mln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

