Dienstag, 03.08.2021
Breaking News: TAAT jetzt mit exponentiellem Wachstum!
WKN: A2PBCR ISIN: CA8091851011 Ticker-Symbol: 7S2 
Tradegate
03.08.21
15:46 Uhr
0,595 Euro
+0,005
+0,85 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SCOTCH CREEK VENTURES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCOTCH CREEK VENTURES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,5600,59015:54
03.08.2021
74 Leser
Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. Commences HSAMT Geophysical Survey at Clayton Valley, Macallan Project, Nevada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:SCV)(FSE:7S2)(OTC PINK:SCVFF) ("Scotch Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has commenced a detailed and large-scale Hybrid-Source Audio-Magnetotellurics (HSAMT) geophysical survey at the companies Macallan project, in North America's only producing lithium jurisdiction, Clayton Valley, Nevada.

Scotch Creek has contracted Hasbrouck Geophysics to perform data acquisition and interpretation on its 3,180-acre claim package in Clayton Valley. The geophysical survey is the first phase in Scotch Creek's exploration program, designed to outline and better identify future drill targets for the company's lithium brine advancements.

Scotch Creek CEO, Mr. David Ryan, Commented, "Hasbrouck's technical team is ideal in carrying out phase one of our exploration program, as they have over 30 years of extensive experience in conducting successful geophysical surveys in lithium brine-bearing basins. This is the first step in our exploration program as we look to identify new lithium targets within Clayton Valley. The results from the geophysics program will be instrumental in determining new drill targets to further advance lithium brine exploration on our Macallan project which is bordering Pure Energy's existing and proven lithium brine project."

About Scotch Creek Ventures

Scotch Creek is a mineral exploration company, focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium projects located in tier-one North American mining jurisdictions. Scotch Creek's mission is to become a best-in-class lithium exploration company situated in one of the most promising lithium districts in the world, Clayton Valley, Nevada.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"David K. Ryan"
David Ryan
Chief Executive Officer

Further information about the Company is available on our website at www.scotch-creek.com or under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and on the CSE website at www.thecse.com.

Public Relations Contact
Scotch Creek Ventures Inc.
Telephone: +1.604.685.4745
Email: info@scotch-creek.com
Website: www.scotch-creek.com

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

Forward-looking and cautionary statements

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state in the United States in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. This release may contain statements within the meaning of safe harbour provisions as defined under securities laws and regulations.

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of the Company and certain of the plans and objectives of the Company with respect to the same. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future and there are many factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Scotch Creek Ventures Inc.



https://www.accesswire.com/658122/Scotch-Creek-Ventures-Inc-Commences-HSAMT-Geophysical-Survey-at-Clayton-Valley-Macallan-Project-Nevada

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
