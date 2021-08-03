

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) revealed earnings for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $316.37 million, or $1.84 per share. This compares with $183.87 million, or $1.09 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.56 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 49.8% to $3.61 billion from $2.41 billion last year.



Expeditors International of Washington Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $316.37 Mln. vs. $183.87 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.84 vs. $1.09 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.56 -Revenue (Q2): $3.61 Bln vs. $2.41 Bln last year.



