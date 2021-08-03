Holland Moran Appoints Lior Dadon As Chief Executive Officer

YAHUD, Israel, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland Moran, a leading importer of specialty chemicals and metals, is pleased to announce the appointment of Lior Dadon as its new Chief Executive Officer. This announcement follows the recent purchase of a controlling interest in the company by A-6684 Capital.

"We are extremely pleased to have Lior joining us on this exciting journey and are confident that his leadership skills and operational experience will add tremendous value to all of the company's stakeholders," said Mordy Rapaport, Executive Chairman of Holland Moran. "The company is exceptionally well-positioned to enhance its business offerings and pursue growth-oriented initiatives, with Lior's involvement further enhancing the company's potential."

Lior brings with him a wealth of operational experience, previously assuming positions across various functions at Ernst & Young and ICL Group in Israel and abroad. Prior to joining Holland Moran, Lior held the position of COO at a company operating at the crossroads of agriculture and technology, primarily focused on nutrition. Lior is a certified accountant and possesses a master's degree in law.

"I am extremely honored to be assuming this leadership role at Holland Moran, providing me with an opportunity to build upon the foundations laid in place by my predecessor and the wonderful group of associates and managers currently working at the company," said Lior Dadon. "In line with the objectives and vision of the company's shareholders, I am looking forward to focusing the company's efforts on optimizing its existing operations and pursuing organic growth, while also considering accreditive acquisition opportunities as and when they present themselves."

In addition to Lior's appointment, several new directors will assume positions on the company's board of directors. New members include Rachel Abudy, Yosef Adest, Hagai Golan, and Mordy Rapaport, all of whom offer a unique range of skillsets, experiences, and perspectives.

