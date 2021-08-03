Chaser Releases In-App Credit Checking

The new functionality allows users in the UK to access real-time insights on a company's credit history such as their credit score, credit limits and company financials.

LONDON, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chaser , the credit control automation platform and service provider, today unveiled a new credit checking feature that helps businesses learn more about their customers' payment behaviours and helps them make more informed decisions on who they choose to do business with. The feature is part of the company's complete suite of tools to help businesses better manage their customer relationships, providing them with the insights they need to support business growth.

Credit checking is one of the most important aspects in a credit control process. When onboarding new customers, having the right information at the right time makes the whole engagement more transparent and predictable. This sets up the customer relationship for success, where you can manage the risk from the start and then evaluate and monitor this over a period of time.

Credit checking streamlines the business relationships and minimizes the financial risk for any company, adding an important piece in Chaser's mission of giving businesses peace of mind.

Chaser's credit reports include credit history, credit limits, financials, company structure and shareholder information. With flexible packages, credit checking is available to any type of company, SME or enterprise.

"Credit checks should be part of a credit control process at every stage. If businesses let late payments slide, for example, collection problems could pop up much later," said Sonia Dorais, CEO of Chaser. "For that reason, we believed enabling this feature directly from our application was essential to helping businesses optimise their credit control and get paid for their work."

To learn more about Chaser and credit checking, join the webinar here.

MEDIA CONTACT:

marketing@chaserhq.com

ABOUT CHASER

Chaser Technologies Limited helps businesses get paid sooner with its award-winning payment all-in-one credit control automation platform, debt collections agency and outsourced credit control services. Users can credit check, monitor debtors, chase late invoices, collect payments, recover debt and reconcile accounts, all in the same unique platform. By sending automatic and deeply personalised payment reminders, the software and service provider effectively gets invoices paid on time without losing the human touch. To date, Chaser has helped their users chase over £3 billion in overdue invoices.

Chaser was named the Accounting Excellence 'Cloud App of the Year' three years in a row (2017, 2018, and 2019), Xero's 'App Partner of the Year' (2016), and App Partner of the Month (August 2019).

https://www.chaserhq.com/

https://twitter.com/chaser_hq

Related Images

chaser-credit-checking.png

Chaser Credit Checking