Homecare Homebase(SM) Partners With MedBridge to Engage Staff and Patients to Drive High-Quality Care

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / MedBridge and Homecare Homebase? are teaming up to help home care and hospice agencies enhance the patient and caregiver experience by elevating staff competency and improving patient engagement with high-quality care.

Homecare Homebase is a leading provider of cloud-based EMR software for home-based care agencies that improves clinical productivity, compliance, and workflow from intake to final billing. MedBridge develops best-in-class healthcare education and patient engagement solutions that allow organizations to significantly improve staff retention, quality of care, and margins.

As the home health industry rapidly grows, agencies are challenged to attract and retain staff and provide high-quality care to an expanding patient population. With its award-winning online education and engagement solutions, MedBridge helps home health organizations solve pressing problems by improving and standardizing the staff onboarding experience and creating compelling career development programs, while also offering patient management solutions across the continuum of care.

Homecare Homebase Chief Strategy Officer Scott Pattillo shared the importance of Homecare Homebase's partnership with MedBridge. "Our collaboration with MedBridge comes at a time when agencies need help retaining staff and ensuring high levels of patient satisfaction," he said. "By delivering this integrated experience, our clients will not only be able to improve care for their patients but also improve the experience for their clinical teams, which ultimately leads to the best outcomes for patients."

MedBridge's comprehensive provider education platform allows agencies to elevate quality of care and engage their workforce by delivering the right level of education at the right time. With effective onboarding training and expert-led workforce development designed specifically for home-based care, agencies can improve competency, reduce time to productivity, upskill staff to expand services in the home, and remedy key performance gaps, all of which lead to improved staff retention.

Agencies are also able to better manage patients to improve quality of care while lowering costs by leveraging video-based patient education on a powerful engagement platform. Providers can replace unnecessary on-site visits and expand access to care with virtual visits, better track adherence and pain levels with patient-reported insights, and communicate between visits with in-app messaging.

"Homecare Homebase is an industry leader, and we see strong strategic value in this partnership," said Justin Kowalchuk, MedBridge CEO and Founder. "As the home care industry continues to evolve in response to both changing reimbursement models as well as the effects of COVID-19, this partnership will help us further empower home care agencies, their caregivers, and patients with innovative and impactful solutions."

About Homecare Homebase, LLC

Homecare Homebase is a Dallas-based software leader offering hosted, cloud-based solutions to streamline operations, simplify compliance and boost clinical and financial outcomes for home-based care agencies. Our customized mobile solutions enable real-time, wireless data exchange and communication between field clinicians, physicians, and office staff for better care, more accurate reporting, and improved revenue cycle management. Founded by industry veterans in 1999, the company is now part of the Hearst Health network. For more information, visit www.hchb.com or call us toll-free at 1-866-535-HCHB (4242).

About Hearst Health

The mission of Hearst Health is to help guide the most important care moments by delivering vital information into the hands of everyone who touches a person's health journey. Each year in the U.S., care guidance from Hearst Health reaches 85% of discharged patients, 205 million insured individuals, 103 million home health visits, and 3.2 billion dispensed prescriptions. The Hearst Health network includes FDB (First Databank), Zynx Health , MCG , Homecare Homebase , and MHK (formerly MedHOK). Hearst also holds a minority interest in the precision medicine and oncology analytics company M2Gen . Follow Hearst Health on Twitter @HearstHealth and LinkedIn @Hearst-Health .

About MedBridge

MedBridge believes education is the most powerful way to improve outcomes. The all-in-one integrated platform is designed to help organizations retain their staff, improve the patient experience, and mitigate compliance risk. Recently named by Inc. Magazine as one of the nation's fastest growing companies, MedBridge drives better patient care while helping 2,000+ organizations improve financial performance through online professional development and patient engagement solutions.

