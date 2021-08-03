Ready Computing and TIBCO Partner to Deliver an Enhanced Customer Experience

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ready Computing today announced its partnership with TIBCO Software Inc. as a Registered Partner under the TIBCO Partner Program. TIBCO, a global leader in enterprise data, empowers its customers to connect, unify, and confidently predict business outcomes to solve the world's most complex data-driven challenges. Ready Computing offers products, solutions, and services, supporting TIBCO's comprehensive software portfolio. The Registered Partner level is designated for organizations that have a strategic relationship with TIBCO, reflecting a high level of commitment to TIBCO's mission of turning data into innovation by connecting everything, unifying data, and augmenting intelligence.

"At TIBCO, we're dedicated to providing our customers with a comprehensive solution that connects their data, confidently making decisions in real-time. This focus and dedication extends to our partner program, especially our Registered Partners," said Tony Beller, senior vice president of worldwide partner ecosystems and OEM sales, TIBCO. "We're better together, and look forward to seeing our customers continue to benefit as our ecosystem expands."

TIBCO continues to push the boundaries of innovation to deliver the best possible results for customers and partners, such as Ready Computing. TIBCO's solutions that connect anything, unify data, and predict outcomes are available to Ready Computing and its customers, and are frequently acknowledged as industry-leading by top analyst firms and users alike.

As an active leader in the interoperability community, Ready Computing provides end-to-end technology services and solutions in the healthcare IT industry as well as other industries around the world. In addition, Ready Computing also offers a variety of impactful products, including Channels, designed to connect individuals with community-based healthcare within the social services space.

"We are pleased to begin our new partnership with TIBCO because it enables us to continue delivering enhanced data management solutions that our clients can trust and rely on," said Brett Johnson, Vice President, Marketing and Business Development, Ready Computing.

About Ready Computing

Ready Computing specializes in designing, building, implementing, and managing large scale IT solutions for healthcare and other industries. It serves both the public and private sectors in the U.S. and internationally, and supports organizations of all sizes with its comprehensive software and service offerings. Ready Computing excels in leveraging existing IT investments while providing complementary solutions that position clients for future growth and a competitive advantage. To learn more about Ready Computing and its end-to-end technology services and solutions, visit www.readycomputing.com.

About TIBCO

TIBCO Software unlocks the potential of real-time data for making faster, smarter decisions. Our Connected Intelligence platform seamlessly connects any application or data source; intelligently unifies data for greater access, trust, and control; and confidently predicts outcomes in real time and at scale. Learn how solutions to our customers' most critical business challenges are made possible by TIBCO at www.tibco.com.

TIBCO and the TIBCO logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of TIBCO Software Inc. and/or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. All other product and company names and marks mentioned in this document are the property of their respective owners and are mentioned for identification.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Tiffany Kayar

tiffanyPR@newswiremail.io

Related Images

ready-computing-and-tibco.png

Ready Computing and TIBCO

Ready Computing and TIBCO Partner to Deliver an Enhanced Customer Experience