Smith-Midland Corporation: Smith-Midland Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Results Release Date

MIDLAND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Smith-Midland Corporation (NASDAQ:SMID) (the "Company") today announced it intends to release the results of its operations for the second quarter 2021 before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10, 2021.
About Smith-Midland
Smith-Midland develops, manufactures, licenses, rents, and sells a broad array of precast concrete products for use primarily in the construction, transportation, and utilities industries. Management and the board own approximately 20 percent of SMID stock, aligning with shareholder values.
Contact:
Media Inquiries:
AJ Krick, CFO
540-439-3266
investors@smithmidland.com
Investor Relations:
Steven Hooser or Deidra Roy
Three Part Advisors, LLC
214-872-2710
SOURCE: Smith-Midland Corporation
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/658146/Smith-Midland-Announces-Second-Quarter-2021-Earnings-Results-Release-Date
