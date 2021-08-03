

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN):



-Earnings: -$4.7 million in Q2 vs. -$55.4 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.06 in Q2 vs. -$0.74 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Myriad Genetics Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $9.5 million or $0.12 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.09 per share -Revenue: $189.4 million in Q2 vs. $93.2 million in the same period last year.



