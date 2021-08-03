Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 3, 2021) - Lucky Minerals (TSXV: LKY) (OTC Pink: LKMNF) (FSE: LKY) has received additional gold samples from Wayka at its Fortuna property in Ecuador. The 100% owned Fortuna property covers 550 square kilometers or approximately 55,000 hectares in a highly prospective, yet underexplored, gold belt in southern Ecuador. The Wayka epithermal gold discovery lies along an elevated ridge that trends northeast with elevations ranging from approximately 3,600 meters to 3,700 meters above sea level and is bound to the East by the El Buitre Porphyry and to the West by the Emma Porphyry.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/1_egcbp9ry/Lucky-reports-samples-averaging-808-gt-gold-across-7m-including-1763-gt-gold-across-3m-Ecuador

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media "video" which provides additional information about this news and the company, along with some video comments by Francois Perron, President and CEO. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Lucky Minerals" in the search box.

At Trench T-6, a rhyolite outcrop was systematically sampled across 7.0 metres, returning an average of 8.08 grams per tonne gold, with the last 3 samples returning an average of 17.63 grams per tonne over 3 metres, with one sample returning 26.50 grams per tonne gold. Trench T-6 is 700 metres north of the previously announced 4.0 metre Trench T-1, which averaged 3.03 grams per tonne gold.

Samples 262957, 59 and 60 lie within a breccia 'feeder' zone, which are characterized by elongated stacked gray narrow quartz lenses ranging from 0.25 to 0.50 centimetres, partially broken up or "brecciated", in a goethite-limonite silica matrix.

A rhyolite outcrop slightly further to the north at Trench T-5 was sampled in 1.0 metre by 1.0 metre panels, across 10.0 meters, returning an average of 0.38 grams per tonne gold. At present, Wayka has been observed to remain open in all directions. Exploration teams are focused on geological mapping and the gathering of rock samples from outcrop to increase our understanding of the current zones and expand the known footprint of the mineralized system. This work will be followed by a detailed mag survey and trenching program which will subsequently lead to scout drilling.

Field work continues at El Garo which is located less than 8 kilometers north of Wayka. El Garo is a large epithermal system with outcrops of dacite and vuggy silica. Due to a lack of outcrop, the soil sampling program initiated last year is now presently in the process of being completed. Results from this program will be combined with trenching followed by a detailed mag survey leading to a drilling program at El Garo.

Continued field work at Sherman, in an area known as Macuche, is mainly comprised of geological mapping and sampling. Also, old pit type excavations are being cleared of brush to expose the bedrock.

The shares are trading at $0.125. For more information, please visit the company's website, www.LuckyMinerals.com, contact Francois Perron, CEO, at 866-924-6484 or by email at investors@LuckyMinerals.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/91912