Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 03.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: TAAT jetzt mit exponentiellem Wachstum!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DJKB ISIN: CA54163Q4097 Ticker-Symbol: DH8C 
Tradegate
02.08.21
15:50 Uhr
0,095 Euro
+0,013
+15,15 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LOMIKO METALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LOMIKO METALS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0880,10415:32
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
LOMIKO METALS
LOMIKO METALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LOMIKO METALS INC0,095+15,15 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.