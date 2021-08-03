

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its financial results for the first quarter on Tuesday, luxury fashion house Ralph Lauren Corp. (RL) said it expects revenues to increase approximately 20 to 22 percent in constant currency for the second quarter.



The company also raised its revenue growth guidance for the full year 2022 to approximately 25 to 30 percent in constant currency from the prior forecast of 20 to 25 percent in constant currency. The guidance excludes restructuring-related and other charges



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the net sales of $1.46 billion for the quarter and net sales growth of 26.6 percent to $5.57 billion for the year.



