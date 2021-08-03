Environmental Sensor Market size To Reach USD 1798.7 Million By 2027 at a CAGR Of 5.6% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Environmental Sensor Market is segmented by Product-Type - Temperature, Humidity, Air Quality, UV, Integrated Environmental Sensor, Soil Moisture, Water Quality, Other, Application: Government & Public Utilities, Commercial, Enterprise, Consumer Electronics, Residential, Healthcare & Pharmaceutical, Industrial, Others, Region: Global. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Computers & Electronics Category.

The global Environmental Sensor market size is projected to reach USD 1798.7 million by 2027, from USD 1296.2 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2021-2027.

Major factors driving the growth of the environmental sensor market are:

Growing demand from both the industrial and agricultural sectors is expected to boost the market growth. Environment sensors are critical for smart factories, for measuring temperature, relative humidity, and pressure, smart homes, etc. Stringent environmental regulations to reduce air pollution are expected to drive the growth of the environmental sensor market. Various governments throughout the world have enacted tight guidelines and laws encouraging the usage of environmental monitoring systems, which in turn is expected to fuel the environmental sensor market Environmental sensor market expansion is being fueled by ongoing technological advancements in IoT and cloud-based services, as well as increased acceptance of environmental sensors in consumer electronics, HVAC, and air purifiers. Furthermore, the environmental sensor market serves various end-use industries including, automotive manufacturing, military, and medical, etc. This in turn is expected to drive the environmental sensor market growth.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE ENVIRONMENTAL SENSOR MARKET

Stringent environmental regulations to reduce air pollution are expected to drive the growth of the environmental sensor market. Pollution is a matter of concern in cities and towns and is caused due to the introduction of contaminants into the environment causing adverse changes in ambient conditions. With the rising awareness of environmental hazards that are caused by the emissions of hazardous gases from various industries, the use of environmental sensors has also been regulated to keep track of water and soil pollution. Various governments across the world have issued strict standards and regulations favoring the use of environmental monitoring systems, thereby acting as a major driver for the environmental sensors market.

With the increasing use of smart devices and advancements in IoT and cloud-based services, there is a growing opportunity for environmental sensors. These sensors can be used to monitor the environmental parameters for indoor and outdoor environments. Nowadays, sensors are housed in a single package and designed to provide detailed, accurate, and real-time data outputs, required for many IoT applications. The applications include smart homes, smart offices and buildings, and HVAC applications. It is also well-suited to mobile and stationary applications such as indoor air quality measurement and personal weather stations.

Increasing industry 4.0 is expected to further augment the growth of the environment sensor market. Sensors are the heart of the Internet of Things (IoT). Environmental sensors measuring temperature, relative humidity, and pressure. They are a key component in the food processing industry to maintain the temperature control of the processing unit.

ENVIRONMENT SENSOR MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Temperature sensors are expected to be the most lucrative during the forecast period. The expanding acceptance of temperature sensors in portable devices, technological improvements in sensors resulting in smaller sensors, and rising demand for residential and smart city projects are only a few of the market's significant driving forces.

The Asia Pacific is expected to be the most lucrative during the forecast period. Factors such as the increased use of smart devices in APAC are paving the road for environmental sensors to become more widely embedded in these devices. The environmental sensor market in APAC is predicted to grow rapidly due to increased government efforts to minimize air pollution in countries such as China and India.

The government and public utilities vertical is expected to be the most lucrative during the forecast period. This is due to growing worries over extreme environmental conditions, which has led to governments in numerous nations pushing the establishment of weather monitoring stations. The rise in weather monitoring stations in smart city projects in the government vertical has resulted in increased demand for environmental sensors.

Environmental Sensors Market Regions

The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. The report has specifically covered major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

Environmental Sensors Market By Product Types

Temperature

Humidity

Air Quality

UV

Integrated Environmental Sensor

Soil Moisture

Water Quality

Environmental Sensors Market By Applications

Government & Public Utilities

Commercial

Enterprise

Consumer Electronics

Residential

Healthcare & Pharmaceutical

Industrial

Others

Environmental Sensors Market Key Companies

Bosch Sensortec

Sensirion

AMS AG

Honeywell

Siemens

Omron

Raritan

Texas Instruments

Schneider Electric

Amphenol

