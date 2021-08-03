

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Hyundai Motor America reported Tuesday that it sold a total of 68,500 units in the month of July, up 19 percent from last year's 57,677 units. This was the fifth consecutive month with at least a double digit increase in sales. Hyundai also set July total sales records for Venue and Kona.



Retail sales in July also grew 14 percent for the best retail month ever to 61,227 units from last year, with retail sales rising for the entire lineup. Eco-friendly vehicles accounted for 12 percent of the retail volume.



For the year-to-date period, total sales surged 44 percent to 475,635 units from last year.



