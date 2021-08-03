DJ AMUNDI PRIME US CORPORATES UCITS ETF DR - USD: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI PRIME US CORPORATES UCITS ETF DR - USD (PR1P.DE) AMUNDI PRIME US CORPORATES UCITS ETF DR - USD: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Aug-2021 / 15:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI PRIME US CORPORATES UCITS ETF DR - USD

DEALING DATE: 02/08/2021

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 21.8355

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5771088

CODE: PR1P.DE ---------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LLU2037749152 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PR1P.DE Sequence No.: 119108 EQS News ID: 1223759 End of Announcement EQS News Service -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

August 03, 2021 09:15 ET (13:15 GMT)