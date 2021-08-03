

NORTH CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Abbott Laboratories (ABT) announced Tuesday that it has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance for its latest optical coherence tomography (OCT) imaging platform powered by the company's new Ultreon Software.



This imaging software combines OCT with artificial intelligence (AI) to provide physicians an enhanced, comprehensive view of coronary blood flow and blockages to assist physician decision-making and provide the best pathway for treatment.



U.S. clearance follows the recently attained CE Mark in Europe, providing broader access to the latest OCT imaging platform for interventional cardiologists seeking to utilize the latest in AI-powered technology.



Ultreon Software integrates with Abbott's new Dragonfly OpStar imaging catheter and PressureWire X guidewire to provide physicians access to a broad set of tools to assess coronary blood flow and blockages and improve treatment planning for patients.



According to the research, 83.2% of physicians agreed that advances in diagnostic and treatment technologies, such as OCT, have translated to tangible improvements in patient care.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ABBOTT LABORATORIES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de