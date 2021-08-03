

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nikola Corporation (NKLA) reported a second-quarter non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.20 compared to a loss of $0.16, previous year. On average, seven analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of $0.29, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $73.91 million, for the quarter.



In the second half of 2021, the company plans to deliver pre-series Nikola Tre BEVs for use on public roads hauling customer freight, and announce additional fleet testing customers/dealers.



