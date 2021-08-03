

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - WEC Energy Group (WEC) reported second-quarter net income attributed to common shareholders of $276.0 million or $0.87 per share, up from $241.6 million or $0.76 per share last year.



Operating revenues for the quarter grew to $1.68 billion from $1.55 billion in the previous year.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.78 per share and revenues of $1.61 billion for the second quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company is raising its earnings guidance for 2021 to a range of $4.02 to $4.05 per share with an expectation of reaching the top end of the range. This assumes normal weather for the remainder of the year. Analysts expect annual earnings of $4.02 per share.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

WEC ENERGY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de