Mentor Andrey Khovratov launches free online course about blockchain and cryptocurrencies on Academy of a Private Investor

MOSCOW, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Personal success mentor and famous investor Andrey Khovratov has issued an open invitation to his newly created and fee-free course, "Fundamentals of Blockchain," which will open doors to the crypto world to traders and crypto enthusiasts, as well as curious beginners. The first meeting is going to be held virtually on August 5th, 16:00 (GMT+3).

Mentor Andrey Khovratov, with over 20 years of experience in the finance world, emphasizes the importance of cryptocurrencies. "The world is changing, and we need to go with the change. Investing in crypto could be a perfect way to diversify an investor's portfolio. Also, it is a good way to gain profit and earn money. The problem is that people are not yet familiar with the technology."

Mentor Andrey Khovratov sees enormous gaps left out in the traditional educational system, which lacks programs on finances and investment, leaving many to study it independently or take professional courses.

"Our educational system is outdated and not built to keep up with the fast-paced world of finances, not to mention crypto. In my job as a mentor, I see the importance of helping people to grasp the potential of investing and crypto."

The first meeting of the course will be held on the Zoom platform in 12 different languages. The topics to be covered include the basics of blockchain technology, history, relevance today, types of tokens and incomes, and mining basics. The first speaker will be financial management, trading specialist, and private investor Ivan Poluyanchik.

Mentor Andrey Khovratov notes that sharing his knowledge about finances is a very fulfilling activity. He is happy to help his students and mentees on their way to financial freedom by giving them the right tools to avoid making mistakes.

"Financial freedom is not magic or rocket science. It is a fundamental human right. The problem is that people don't have the tools. They lack information, how to reach it. That's the real problem that we need to fix. Crypto could be a direct way to the financial freedom."

Academy of a Private Investor is founded by mentor and famous investor Andrey Khovratov. Academy produces training system for private investors. Academy's goal is to give its members full understanding of the science of investing to strive for financial freedom.

