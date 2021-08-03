Self-Checkout Systems Market Size to Reach USD 3950.3 Million by 2027 at CAGR 10.0% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Self-Checkout Systems Market is Segmented by Type (Stand-alone Self-checkout Systems, Wall-mounted Self-checkout Systems, Countertop Self-checkout Systems), by Application (Hypermarket & Supermarket, Department Stores, Grocery/Convenience Stores, Pharmacy, Others). The report covers global opportunity analysis and industry forecasts from 2021 to 2027. It is published in Valuates Reports under Retail Trade Category.

The global Self-Checkout Systems market size is projected to reach USD 3950.3 Million by 2027, from USD 2005.2 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Major factors driving the growth of the self-checkout system market are:

Increasing customer expectation and the need to enhance the customer experience in retail stores is expected to drive the self-checkout system market. A self-checkout system not only gives clients a sense of control but also cuts down on the perceived wait time.

Since self-checkout counters take up less space than registers, the cost of space for them is lower. Because self-checkout is usually faster than registers, there is usually only one line per numerous checkout stations, allowing for more room. Furthermore, it reduced labor costs as one member of staff can overlook several self-checkout counters.

The recent covid-19 pandemic is expected to further fuel the self-checkout system. Self-checkout counters allow customers and employees to maintain social distance during the checkout process.

The increasing integration of NFC technology with self-checkout systems is expected to provide a lucrative growth opportunity

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF SELF-CHECKOUT SYSTEMS MARKET

Increasing demand for improving the customer experience in stores is expected to drive the growth of the self-checkout systems market. A self-checkout allows you to serve more clients in less time. This leads to more purchases in the same amount of time and shorter lines. Shorter lines result in happier consumers, who are more likely to return.

Self-service checkouts take up less room and can handle many more consumers than traditional checkouts, making them far more surface efficient than traditional registers. Most establishments can put four self-service machines on the same surface area as traditional registers. Furthermore, labor expenses will also be lowered because one employee could oversee multiple self-checkout stations.

Manufacturers will be encouraged to develop touchless and robust self-checkout alternatives in stores as a result of changes in customer buying patterns, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic. This in turn is expected to provide a lucrative growth opportunity.

Consumers' increasing use of card-based, mobile, and online payment alternatives has resulted in an increase in preference for self-checkout systems. This in turn is expected to further increase the adoption of self-checkout systems thereby driving its market.

Self-Checkout Systems market share analysis

Based on type, In 2019, Stand-alone SCO accounted for a major share of 86% in the global Self-Checkout Systems market. And this product segment is poised to reach 2966 M USD by 2025 from 1684 M USD in 2019.

Based on application, Hypermarket & Supermarket segment is expected to hold the largest market share, and it is expected to reach a volume of 121740 (Units) by 2025, at a CAGR of 13.31% during 2019 and 2025.

Based on region, The North America self-checkout system market is the most lucrative during the forecast period. Walmart, Metro, Amazon, and Home Depot are just a few of the major retailers in the area. The regional market demand is being boosted by the growing desire among these retailers to provide a differentiated client experience, as well as the high adoption rate of new technology.

In the market, revenue of Self-Checkout Systems in North America will increase to be 96401 Units in 2025 from 40011 Units in 2018, which is the biggest consumption area in current market pattern. Europe ranks the second largest consumption area, with revenue and market share of 18831 Units and 25.8% in 2018.

Major Players in the Self-Checkout Systems Market

NCR

Toshiba

Diebold Nixdorf

Fujitsu

ITAB

Pan-Oston

IBM

Grupo Digicon

Hisense

Modern-Expo Group

HP Inc.

