Dienstag, 03.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: TAAT jetzt mit exponentiellem Wachstum!
03.08.2021 | 16:46
TIENS Group will Become a Global Participant in the Future Massive Health Industry

TIANJIN, China, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As announced proudly by TIENS Group's Chairman Li Jinyuan in the Health Industry Development Forum of the Belt and Road in the Post-pandemic Era held in Tianjin, China, TIENS Group is poised to become one of main global participants in the future massive health industry.

TIENS Group will Become a Global Participant in the Future Massive Health Industry (PRNewsfoto/TIENS)

This forum provides an opportunity for China and TIENS Group to show themselves to a broad international audience. It is reported that heavyweight guests like important managers of relevant international organizations, experts in the field of health, researchers in the professional fields of logistics and supply chain, etc. were invited to attend this forum.

Li Jinyuan, a Chairman of TIENS Group, said proudly to reporters that "Over the years, TIENS Group has been deeply advancing the construction of the "Belt and Road" and invested a lot of energy to increase investment, and focusing on investment increase and market expansion in countries along "Belt and Road" with efforts. So far, TIENS Group has established branches in more than 110 countries and built up business markets in 224 countries and regions. it is important for us to have an ability to improve the living conditions of more than 47 million families around the world and promote their living standards."

TIENS Group has laid a solid foundation in Europe, and now hopes to further develop and grow. TIENS will be further driven to fulfill its commitment of "Healthy Mankind and Social Service" through TIENS high-end experience stores project in the future. Meanwhile, they plan to take advantage of Chinese enterprises' leading position in E-commerce over the years, and realize the global marketing and replacement in virtue of global cross-border E-commerce for greater benefits.

Li Jinyuan said that TIENS Group will develop closer cooperation with enterprises from all over the world in the future, and better manage the relations in all areas, especially in sustainable development with commercial enterprises of different countries.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1587130/1.jpg

