Birchwood Credit Services, Inc.: Birchwood Credit Services Announces Promotion of Jasmine Kuzak to Human Resources Manager

NORTH CONWAY, NH / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Birchwood Credit Services, a national provider of mortgage credit reporting services is happy to announce that Jasmine Kuzak has been promoted to Human Resources Manager.

Jasmine joined Birchwood Credit Services in July 2020 as an HR Generalist. She has worked in Human Resources since 2014 in a variety of industries, including hospitality/entertainment and telecommunications. Jasmine brings a wealth of HR knowledge to Birchwood and was instrumental in automating policies and procedures, implementing a learning management system, as well as optimizing Birchwood's benefits package.

In her new position, Jasmine will be responsible for continuing to enhance all aspects of Human Resources for Birchwood's caring, customer service-oriented employees, including policies and procedures, benefits, legal compliance, wellness, culture, and training - in order to continue to attract, hire, develop, and retain great employees.

Larry Avery, Senior Executive Vice President for Birchwood said, "Since it was founded, Birchwood Credit Services has built a reputation for trust, innovation, and world-class customer service. Birchwood has been leading the way for almost 30 years in making sure our clients have the reliable information necessary for fully informed decision-making." He continues, "Jasmine has brought her proven human resources expertise, leadership, and passion to the role that allows us to attract, hire, develop, and retain really great employees necessary for the unique culture of caring and expertise that we have created, ensuring Birchwood's continued success in this industry."

Jasmine says of her promotion, "When I first joined Birchwood, I knew it was going to be a great company to work for." She continues, "Working at Birchwood has allowed me to spread my wings to truly make an impact on the employee experience. I look forward to what the future holds and am excited to lead the HR department as we continue to grow and evolve."

About Birchwood Credit Services: Birchwood Credit Services is a nationwide Credit Reporting Agency that has been providing financial credit services to mortgage lenders and mortgage brokers, including accurate mortgage online credit reports, tax return verifications, flood reports, collateral and property reports, credit re-scoring and other related services.

Founded in 1992, Birchwood has distinguished itself in the marketplace with its unwavering commitment to quality, compliance and customer service. Headquartered in North Conway, New Hampshire, Birchwood remains dedicated to providing its customers with personalized service by the most knowledgeable professionals in the credit reporting industry.

Birchwood Credit Services

2617 White Mountain Highway

North Conway, NH 03860

CONTACT:

Matt Scott

Director of Marketing & Digital Enablement

matt@birchwoodcreditservices.com

