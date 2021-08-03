DJ Magnit announces the coupon yield payment

Krasnodar, Russia (August 03, 2021): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the 5th coupon yield payment against bonds.

Please be informed that today PJSC "Magnit" fulfilled its obligation of the 5th coupon yield payment against bonds of the BO-003P-01 series in the amount of 433,800,000 rubles.

Parameters of the bond issue

Non-convertible interest-bearing certified exchange-traded bonds of PJSC "Magnit" of

the BO-003P-01 series to the bearer with the obligatory centralized custody, placed

under the Program of the exchange-traded bonds with the identification number

Type of securities: 4-60525-P-003P-02E of 30.01.2018, International Securities Identification Number (ISIN)

RU000A1002U4

Identification number of the securities issue and the date of its assignment: 4B02-01-60525-P-003P as of February 1, 2019

Reporting (coupon) period The fifth coupon period (02.02.2021-03.08.2021) which the yield is paid for:

433,800,000 (Four hundred and thirty two million eight hundred thousand) rubles

excluding tax and other deductions

The total amount of the interest to be paid against bonds:

The amount of the interest to be paid against one bond: 43.38 (Forty three rubles 38 kopecks) rubles per each bond

The total number of bonds against which the yield is paid: 10,000,000 bonds

The method of payment: Monetary funds in the currency of the Russian Federation by means of non-cash

settlement

The record date: August 2, 2021

The date of the obligation August 3, 2021 fulfilment:

The total amount of the Following the 5th coupon period the amount of 433,800,000.00 (Four hundred and thirty interest paid against bonds two million eight hundred thousand) rubles was paid excluding tax and other deductions. following the reporting Obligation has been fulfilled in full. period:

For further information, please contact:

Dina Chistyak

Head of Investor Relations

dina_chistyak@magnit.ru

Office: +7 (861) 210 9810 x 15101

Media Inquiries Twitter

press@magnit.ru @MagnitIR

Note to editors

Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company

is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of June 30, 2021, Magnit operated 39

distribution centers and 22,344 stores (15,348 convenience, 469 supermarkets and 6,527 drogerie stores)

in 3,802 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation.

In accordance with the unaudited IFRS 16 management accounts results for 1H 2021, Magnit had revenues of

RUB 822.2 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 94.4 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow

Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating

