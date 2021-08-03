Redde Northgate Plc - Notice of AGM

Redde Northgate plc

"Redde Northgate" or "Company"

Notice of AGM and Annual Report and Accounts

Redde Northgate's annual general meeting will take place at 10.30 a.m. on Monday 20th September 2021 at the offices of Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP, Governor's House, 5 Laurence Pountney Hill, London, EC4R 0BR.

Copies of the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 April 2021 and the notice of the annual general meeting have been posted to shareholders who requested them.

A copy of the Annual Report and Accounts and the notice of meeting can be accessed from the investor relations section of the Company's website at:

https://www.reddenorthgate.co.uk/ara-2021 (Annual Report and Accounts); and

https://www.reddenorthgate.co.uk/agm-2021 (Notice of Meeting).

Nick Tilley

Company Secretary