

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market headed south on Tuesday, snapping the four-day winning streak in which it had advanced nearly 150 points or 1.3 percent.



The finish was roughly in line with other European markets, which generally finished mixed and little changed.



The SMI opened firmly higher but couldn't hold on to its gains, sinking as the day progressed and finishing slightly in the red.



For the day, the index dipped 7.80 points or 0.06 percent to finish at 12,163.22 after trading between 12,139.81 and 12,215.62.



Among the actives, Julius Bar Gruppe shed 0.73 percent, while Lonza Group gained 0.70 percent, Swiss Life added 0.45 percent, Swiss Re sank 0.41 percent, Novartis lost 0.35 percent, Zurich Insurance collected 0.33 percent, UBS Group fell 0.30 percent and Credit Suisse was up 0.26 percent.



In economic news, Switzerland's consumer confidence rose sharply in July to its highest level in over a decade as households turned strongly optimistic regarding the economy.



The consumer confidence index rose to 7.8 from -6.5 in the previous quarter. The latest consumer confidence reading was well above its long-term average of -5 points and its highest level since July 2010.



