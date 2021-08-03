

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Automakers in America and the United Auto Workers or UAW union said on Tuesday that they will once again make masks mandatory at all U.S. plants, offices and warehouses from Wednesday onwards. The Union is not asking for the workers to be vaccinated.



This decision was made following the Center for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC making masks compulsory for fully vaccinated people as the Delta variant spreads rapidly in the U.S. General Motors Co. (GM), Ford Motor Co (F) and Stellantis NV (STLA) made the statement along with the union.



The UAW has not made it compulsory for all workers to be vaccinated and same is the case with the big automakers. They are, however, urging workers to get the vaccination as soon as possible.



'We are urging all UAW members and their families to get vaccinated. The science is telling us very clearly that the only way to get back to normal is to reach a heightened level of immunity,' UAW President Ray Curry told members in a letter on Tuesday.



The CDC had said last week that fully vaccinated people must wear masks indoors in public spaces in places with high COVID-19 community transmission rates. On Monday, the health body said that around 80 percent of U.S counties have reached that stage and so the situation is serious.



In June, automakers in the U.S and the UAW had said that fully vaccinated workers at their U.S. factories need not wear masks from July 12. Before the Delta variant struck, U.S automakers had allowed workers to work without wearing masks.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de