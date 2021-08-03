TGi Solar Power Group, Inc.: TGI Completes Phase I of Advent City in Yucatan, Mexico (update)

NORTH BRUNSWICK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / TGI SOLAR POWER GROUP INC. (OTC Markets:TSPG) ("TGI"), an alternate energy and infrastructure company, announced today that it has completed Phase I of the infrastructure for ADVENT CITY, a TGI Community - Taak-Bal ADVENT CITY in Yucatan, Mexico. As stated before, the project is going to be treated as a pilot project, where we had begun implementing all the technologies available to TGI - either owned, acquired, or outsourced.

Phase I consists of construction of main roads, irrigation systems, reforestation, lots of new trees, flowers, some fencing, expanded and cleaned cenotes and areas around them, cleared and prepped area for main kitchen for all the restaurants and cafes. Next Phase is to complete water park, hospitality areas for resort, restaurants and get ready for residential construction.

Our plans also call for an addition of a medical center for medical tourism, R & D technology incubator, indoor vertical farming, to provide fresh fruits, vegetables and other high value and nutritious foods to the entire ADVENT Community, which will also include 3 restaurants, an entertainment area, a convention center, up to 700 residential homes and up to 120 garden apartments.

Our residential homes will offer up to 700 modern design two to three-bedroom homes, with basic prices starting at $350,000.00. The average cost of the lot is about $50,000, which is estimated at $280MM in sales. Condo Hotel Garden Apartments one to two bedrooms, with basic prices, start at $250,000, which is estimated at $30MM in sales. TGI anticipates cost of construction not to exceed 60% of total cost of construction, which would leave the Company 40% gross margin.

ADVENT CITY will offer management services for absentee owners to keep it as investment properties. ADVENT CITY will offer the latest green sustainable technologies for power, waste, sewer, and water, security, and communications, standalone microgrids with EV charging technology, IOT, and AI to manage the entire operation.

About TGI Solar: TGI SOLAR POWER GROUP INC. is a diversified holding company. TGI's strategy is to acquire innovative and patented technologies, components, processes, designs, and methods in alternate energy and infrastructure with commercial value that will give a competitive market advantage and generate shareholder value.

