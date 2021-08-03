Dynatronics Corporation Will Participate in Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference, August 10-12, 2021

EAGAN, MN / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT), a leading manufacturer of athletic training, physical therapy, and rehabilitation products, today announced that John Krier, Chief Executive Officer and other members of the Company's leadership team will participate in a group presentation during the upcoming Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference, August 12, 2021 at 2:30pm ET.

The conference will be held in a virtual format, and one-on-one meetings will be held before the group presentation. The slides being covered will be made available to the public on the Investors section of the Dynatronics corporate website prior to the presentation.

Attendees of this conference interested in scheduling meetings are encouraged to register on-line or contact their respective Canaccord Genuity sales representative. Skyler Black, of Dynatronics and Peter Seltzberg, of Darrow Associates will also be able to help with the coordination of meeting requests; contact information is below.

About Dynatronics Corporation

Dynatronics is a leading medical device company committed to providing high-quality restorative products designed to accelerate achieving optimal health. The Company designs, manufactures, and sells a broad range of products for clinical use in physical therapy, rehabilitation, pain management, and athletic training. Through its distribution channels, Dynatronics markets and sells to orthopedists, physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, sports medicine practitioners, clinics, hospitals, and consumers. The Company's products are marketed under a portfolio of high-quality, well-known industry brands including Bird & Cronin®, Solaris, Hausmann, Physician's Choice®, and PROTEAM, among others. More information is available at www.dynatronics.com.

Investor Contacts:

Dynatronics Corporation

Investor Relations

Skyler Black

(801) 676-7201

ir@dynatronics.com

Darrow Associates

Peter Seltzberg, Managing Director

(516) 419-9915

pseltzberg@darrowir.com

For additional information, please visit: www.dynatronics.com.

