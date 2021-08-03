

REDMOND (dpa-AFX) - Power couple Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates are officially divorced after a judge in King County, Washington approved their separation.



In May, Microsoft (MSFT) co-founder Bill Gates and his wife Melinda had announced that they were ending their 27-year marriage.



'After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage,' the couple had announced on their verified Twitter accounts. 'We have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives. We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life.'



Neither of them will pay spousal support, according to court documents filed Monday. No other financial details are included in publicly available documents.



At the time of separation, both of them had said that they will continue to work together at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the world's largest charitable foundation. 'We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together,' they said. The couple had founded the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation together in 2000. The foundation has spent $53.8 billion since 2000 in various philanthropic activities.



Bill and Melinda met at Microsoft, where he was then CEO and she started as a product manager. Gates married Melinda on January 1, 1994 and have three adult children: Jennifer, Rory and Phoebe.



Bill Gates, who once was the richest man in the world, is now the 4th richest person the world with a current net worth of $131.9 billion, according to Forbes.



