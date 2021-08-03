

SANTA MONICA (dpa-AFX) - Activision Blizzard (ATVI) revealed earnings for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $876 million, or $1.12 per share. This compares with $580 million, or $0.75 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Activision Blizzard reported adjusted earnings of $941 million or $1.20 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.2% to $2.30 billion from $1.93 billion last year.



Activision Blizzard earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $941 Mln. vs. $631 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.20 vs. $0.81 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $2.30 Bln vs. $1.93 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.75 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1,970 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $3.54 Full year revenue guidance: $8,515 Mln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ACTIVISION BLIZZARD-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de