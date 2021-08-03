

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. (DVA) released earnings for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $294 million, or $2.64 per share. This compares with $202 million, or $1.62 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.18 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.7% to $2.92 billion from $2.87 billion last year.



DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $294 Mln. vs. $202 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.64 vs. $1.62 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.18 -Revenue (Q2): $2.92 Bln vs. $2.87 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

DAVITA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de