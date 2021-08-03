

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ONEOK Inc. (OKE) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $342.1 million, or $0.77 per share. This compares with $134.3 million, or $0.32 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.75 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



ONEOK Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $342.1 Mln. vs. $134.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.77 vs. $0.32 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.75



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

