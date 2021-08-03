

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD):



-Earnings: -$9.4 million in Q2 vs. -$57.2 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.13 in Q2 vs. -$0.79 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company reported adjusted earnings of $5.3 million or $0.7 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.00 per share -Revenue: $1.15 billion in Q2 vs. $1.01 billion in the same period last year.



