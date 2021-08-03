

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Unum Group (UNM) revealed a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $182.9 million, or $0.89 per share. This compares with $265.5 million, or $1.30 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Unum Group reported adjusted earnings of $286.2 million or $1.39 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.11 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.0% to $2.99 billion from $3.02 billion last year.



Unum Group earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $286.2 Mln. vs. $250.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.39 vs. $1.23 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.11 -Revenue (Q2): $2.99 Bln vs. $3.02 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

