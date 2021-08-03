

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO):



-Earnings: -$18.0 million in Q2 vs. -$17.2 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.41 in Q2 vs. $0.40 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, PROS Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$6.25 million or -$0.14 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.22 per share -Revenue: $62.4 million in Q2 vs. $63.7 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $(0.23) to $(0.21) Next quarter revenue guidance: $61.7 to $62.7 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $250.5 to $253.5 Mln



