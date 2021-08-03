

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for O-I Glass, Inc. (OI):



-Earnings: $118 million in Q2 vs. -$101 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.73 in Q2 vs. -$0.64 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, O-I Glass, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $87 million or $0.54 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.47 per share -Revenue: $1.66 billion in Q2 vs. $1.42 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.47 to $0.52



