

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last four trading days since the end of the four-day losing streak in which it had plunged more than 210 points or 6.1 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 3,450-point plateau although it's likely to bounce higher again on Wednesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive on optimism for the outlook for interest rates, although weakness from crude oil may cap the upside. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.



The SCI finished modestly lower on Tuesday following losses from the financial shares, resource stocks and properties.



For the day, the index shed 16.29 points or 0.47 percent to finish at 3,447.99 after trading between 3,435.46 and 3,470.66. The Shenzhen Composite Index dropped 12.95 points or 0.53 percent to end at 2,423.97.



Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China shed 0.43 percent, while Bank of China lost 0.66 percent, China Construction Bank dropped 0.86 percent, China Merchants Bank fell 0.25 percent, Bank of Communications slid 0.46 percent, China Life Insurance collected 0.92 percent, Jiangxi Copper plummeted 7.34 percent, Aluminum Corp of China (Chalco) plunged 5.95 percent, Yanzhou Coal tanked 3.78 percent, PetroChina tumbled 1.93 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) sank 0.50 percent, China Shenhua Energy rose 0.12 percent, Gemdale retreated 0.58 percent, Poly Developments declined 0.98 percent, China Vanke eased 0.10 percent and China Fortune Land was down 0.70 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as the major averages shook off early selling pressure on Tuesday to finish solidly in the green.



The Dow climbed 278.24 points or 0.80 percent to finish at 35,116.40, while the NASDAQ added 80.23 points or 0.55 percent to end at 14,761.29 and the S&P 500 gained 35.99 points or 0.82 percent to close at 4,423.15.



The higher close on Wall Street came as traders shrugged off concerns about the rapid spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus amid continued optimism about the economic outlook.



Recent data has shown some signs of slowing economic growth, but traders may see that as further proof the Federal Reserve will not begin scaling back stimulus anytime soon.



The price of crude oil saw further downside during trading on Tuesday, extending losses from the previous session on concerns over the outlook for demand. West Texas Intermediate crude sank $0.70 or 1 percent to $70.56 a barrel.



Closer to home, China will see July results for the services and composite indexes from Caixin later this morning; in June, their scores were 50.3 and 50.6, respectively.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

