

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Brazil's GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) announced the acceleration of its fleet transformation for 28 additional Boeing 737 MAX-8 aircraft, which is expected to reduce the GOL's unit costs by 8% in 2022.



GOL noted that total 28 B 737 MAX 8 aircraft will replace 23 B 737-800 NGs by the end of 2022.



GOL currently operates 12 737 MAX aircraft, having returned 18 B737 NGs in the past 18 months. As a result of the new agreements, GOL will now end 2021 with 28 737 MAX aircraft, and by the year-end 2022 will have received delivery of 44 737 MAX aircraft.



With its current 737 MAX commitments, GOL will meet its objective of having a 75% MAX fleet by 2030.



The aircraft will be financed via 15 direct operating leases, nine sale-leasebacks and four finance leases.



