Campus will bridge academic discovery, clinical research and best practices in delivery of care models for future approved therapies

Usona Institute broke ground today in Fitchburg, Wisconsin for its new campus that will support a blend of disciplines in psychedelic science and education. The Usona Institute Campus is designed to be a global center to bridge training and education across academic discovery, clinical research and best practices in developing models for future approved therapies. Scheduled to open in 2024, the campus will also support existing collaborations between Usona with visiting scholars, scientists, and clinical practitioners from around the world.

"This campus represents a node in the emerging global network of researchers and centers focused on psychedelic science," says Bill Linton, co-founder and Executive Director of Usona Institute.

Usona Institute Campus

The 93,000 square foot (8640 square meter) campus will house the existing Usona team and include space for therapy, training and education. Medicinal chemistry and manufacturing will continue to be conducted at Usona laboratories located in California and Wisconsin, with further support by contract manufacturers globally.

Local, National, International Interest

The groundbreaking event drew scientists, researchers, clinical practitioners and community leaders from the United States, Canada and Europe, as well as from the University of Wisconsin Madison. Also attending were lead advocates of a newly enacted Texas law which allows the state to study the use of psychedelic substances to aid military veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Therapeutic Potential of Psychedelics

Investigation of new and existing psychedelic molecules are showing therapeutic potential in the treatment of several mental health conditions such as depression, anxiety, PTSD, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), eating disorders, cluster and migraine headaches, alcohol, nicotine and other substance abuse disorders.

Usona Clinical Trials

Usona, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit medical research organization (MRO), sponsors clinical trials under commercial investigational new drug (IND) applications, following the regulatory pathway toward FDA approvals. Usona's Phase 2 clinical trial was launched in Fall 2019. It is the first randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study of single-dose psilocybin to treat patients with major depressive disorder (MDD) and has received FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation. An early phase clinical development program has been launched in 2021 for a second novel compound, 5-MeO-DMT.

To learn more about Usona Institute, visit www.usonainstitute.org

About Usona

Usona Institute is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit medical research organization (MRO) that conducts and supports pre-clinical and clinical research to further the understanding of the therapeutic effects of psilocybin and other consciousness-expanding medicines. Its focus is on alleviating depression and anxiety in people for whom current medical treatments fall short in offering relief and a better quality of life.

