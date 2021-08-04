JDE Peet's N.V.: JDE Peet's reports half-year results 2021

Good progress and broad-based performance, delivered in a quality way



Amsterdam, 4 August 2021





Key items1

Total organic sales grew 4.2%, supported by In-Home momentum (+4.9%) and fuelled by Single Serve and Beans growing double-digit. E-commerce grew by 30% In-Home

Away-from-Home returned to profitability, despite largely stable sales base on average for H1 (+0.7%) although with visible positive reopening effects in Q2

Organic adjusted EBIT grew 0.8% to EUR 636 million, with gross profit margin expansion

Free cash flow of EUR 553 million and net debt reduced to EUR 4,660 million

Leverage reduced to 2.98x, from 3.23x at the end of FY 20

Underlying EPS grew 12.9%, mainly supported by operational improvements

Positive market share performance across technologies and continued progress on Sustainability

Confident to reach FY 21 outlook



A message from Fabien Simon, CEO of JDE Peet's

"I would like to thank all our teams around the world for their perseverance while successfully navigating our company through all the ongoing challenges and complexity and for delivering this strong set of results.

We are pleased with our first-half 2021 results, across all key metrics, including top-line, profitability, cash generation and in-market performance. Guided by our refreshed strategy, we delivered 4.2% organic sales growth, in a quality way, with a gross profit margin expansion of 26 basis points that enabled JDE Peet's to reinvest behind its powerful portfolio of brands and future growth opportunities.

In the first half of the year, we also continued to evolve our business portfolio. We announced partnerships with J.M. Smucker in the US and with Pret A Manger in the UK, the acquisition of Campos in Australia and the divestment of two small businesses in the Netherlands and France.

We also significantly optimised our financial position and capital structure, reducing our leverage to below 3x, and our average cost of debt to around 1.5%, from our successful refinancing and inaugural bond issue.

Looking at our Sustainability agenda, I am very pleased that in June, our European manufacturing footprint reached Zero Landfill status.

Based on the progress made in the first half of 2021 and our current expectations for the remainder of the year, we remain confident to reach our outlook for the year, being intentional on managing inflation and navigating the enduring uncertainty of the pandemic."

Sustainability

We continued to make good progress on our Sustainability agenda in the first half of 2021. In March, when we refinanced our bank facilities, we connected EUR 2.5 bn of our investment grade facilities to our sustainability ambitions. That same month, we also committed to adopt a Science-Based Target and we are on track to announce a science-based greenhouse gas reduction target through SBTi in the second half of this year. In manufacturing, our facility in Gavle, Sweden, was the first one to achieve the PAS2060 certification for carbon neutrality in March, and in June, all our manufacturing facilities in Europe reached the Zero Landfill status for the first time.

Outlook 2021

Although vaccination programmes around the world continue to support the gradual lifting of lockdown measures, the COVID situation remains highly volatile and uncertain as, unfortunately, spikes in infection rates in a number of countries continue to lead to new lockdowns. This continues to limit the visibility and predictability regarding the timing and the pace of the recovery in our Away-from-Home businesses.

Within this context, we continue to expect organic sales growth of 3 to 5% in FY 21, assuming a gradual recovery in Away-from-Home. We also continue to expect organic adjusted EBIT to grow in the low single-digit range in FY 21, as we step up our investments for growth, notably in marketing and innovation support.

Our commitment to reduce our leverage to below 3x net debt to EBITDA was achieved by the end of June.



FINANCIAL REVIEW HALF-YEAR 2021

in EUR m (unless otherwise stated)

6M 2021 6M 2020 Organic change Reported change Sales 3,254 3,236 4.2 % 0.5 % Adjusted EBIT 636 642 0.8 % -1.0 % Underlying profit for the period 446 393 - 13.5 % Underlying EPS (EUR) 1, 2 0.89 0.79 - 12.9 % Reported basic EPS (EUR) 0.76 0.44 - 72.7 % 1 Underlying earnings (per share) exclude all adjusting items (net of tax) 2 Based on 501,446,549 shares outstanding (H1 20: 498,719,501) on 30 June



In H1 21, total sales increased by 4.2% on an organic basis. Our In-Home businesses continued to deliver strong organic sales growth of 4.9% while sales in Away-from-Home remained relatively stable (+0.7%) as the positive effects of re-openings in a limited number of countries in the course of H1 21 was largely offset by new lockdowns in a number of other markets.

Total organic sales growth reflects a volume/mix effect of 3.7% and 0.4% in price. Changes in scope and other changes decreased sales by 0.2% while foreign exchange had a negative impact of 3.5%. Total reported sales increased by 0.5% to EUR 3,254 million.

Adjusted EBIT increased organically by 0.8% to EUR 636 million driven by increased gross profit which was partially re-invested in marketing, innovations and growth capabilities. Adjusted SG&A increased organically by EUR 61 million. Including the effects of foreign exchange and scope changes, adjusted EBIT decreased by 1.0%.

Underlying profit - excluding all adjusting items net of tax - increased by 13.5% to EUR 446 million supported by lower interest expenses as a result of deleveraging and lower average cost of debt, as well as a reduction of other finance expenses.

Net leverage improved to 2.98x net debt to adjusted EBITDA from 3.23x at the end of FY 20.

In the first half of 2021, both Moody's and Standard & Poor's assigned investment grade ratings with a stable outlook to JDE Peet's, underscoring our operating strength, strong financial discipline, and continued progress on deleveraging.

Our liquidity position remains strong, with total liquidity of EUR 2 billion consisting of a cash position of EUR 0.5 billion and available committed RCF facilities of EUR 1.5 billion.





For the full and original version of the press release click here





Fabien Simon.





1 This press release contains certain non-IFRS financial measures and ratios, which are not recognised measures of financial performance or liquidity under IFRS. For a reconciliation of these non-IFRS financial measures to the most directly comparable IFRS financial measures, see page 6 of the press release.





About JDE Peet's

JDE Peet's is the world's leading pure-play coffee and tea company by revenue and served approximately 4,500 cups of coffee or tea every second in 2020. JDE Peet's unleashes the possibilities of coffee and tea in more than 100 developed and emerging markets through a portfolio of over 50 brands that collectively cover the entire category landscape led by household names such as L'OR, Peet's, Jacobs, Senseo, Tassimo, Douwe Egberts, OldTown, Super, Pickwick and Moccona. In 2020, JDE Peet's generated total sales of EUR 6.7 billion and employed a global workforce of more than 19,000 employees. Read more about our journey towards a coffee and tea for every cup at www.JDEPeets.com .

