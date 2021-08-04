- (PLX AI) - Commerzbank Q2 net interest income EUR 1,173 million.
- • Q2 net fee income EUR 852 million
- • Q2 revenue EUR 1,862 million vs. estimate EUR 1,950 million
- • Q2 operating result EUR 32 million vs. estimate EUR 287 million
- • Excluding one-off effects, the underlying operating profit was EUR 208 million
- • Negative contributions came in particular from provisions of €66 million for the judgement of the Federal Court of Justice relating to price adjustment measures in the Private Customers business as well as provisions of further €55 million for the Swiss francs loan portfolio of mBank
- • Additional negative impacts resulted from ending the project of outsourcing securities settlement
- • Q2 CET1 capital ratio 13.4%
- • Commerzbank has further set ambitious targets for its operating segments. The Corporate Clients segment is projected to contribute €200 billion and to thereby support the transformation of its customers. The Private and Small-Business Customers segment will deliver €100 billion in the form of sustainable product offerings
- • Says revenues in 2021 should slightly exceed the previous year
