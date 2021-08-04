

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Commerzbank AG (CRZBY.PK) reported Wednesday that its second-quarter consolidated loss attributable to shareholders was 527 million euros, compared to last year's profit of 183 million euros.



Without the booked restructuring expenses of 511 million euros, Commerzbank would have achieved a virtually balanced net result.



Total operating profit in the quarter amounted to 32 million euros, down from last year's 205 million euros.



Underlying operating profit was at 208 million euros.



Commerzbank generated revenues of 1.86 billion euros, down from last year's 2.27 billion euros.



Looking ahead, the company continues to expect revenues in 2021 to slightly exceed the previous year's.



The Bank is now anticipating a risk result of less than 1 billion euros. Overall, the Bank expects a positive operating result.



Further, the Bank said it is proceeding at pace in relation to its sustainability targets. The planned increase in the volume for sustainable financial products to 300 billion euros by 2025 at the latest has made good progress.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

COMMERZBANK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de