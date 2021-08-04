

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Siemens Energy AG (SMEGF.PK SMNEY.PK) reported that its third-quarter net loss attributable to its shareholders narrowed to 230 million euros or 0.32 euros per share from 990 million euros or 1.36 euros per share last year.



Revenue for the quarter grew to 7.26 billion euros from 6.68 billion euros in the prior year, due to growth in both segments for a book-to-bill ratio below 1. On a comparable basis revenue grew 11.2% compared to the prior-year's level.



For fiscal year 2021, the company confirmed the outlook for nominal revenue growth in the range of 3% to 8%. However, due to the financial performance at Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy or SGRE's onshore business in the recent quarter and its significantly lower profit expectations for the fiscal year 2021, the company now expects an Adjusted EBITA margin before special items in the range of 2% to below 3%, previously 3% to 5%.



The company said it is not satisfied with the performance of SGRE which suffered a significant setback in the turnaround of the onshore business. This does not change the attractive market fundamentals for Siemens Energy, however due to the headwinds at SGRE it does not expect to reach the low end of the group margin guidance for the full year.



