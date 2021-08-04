

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toyota Motor Corp. (TYT.L, TM) said its first-quarter sales volume recovered to a level close to that of 2019, the year before the COVID-19 outbreak, despite the severe business environment due to semiconductor shortage and spread of COVID-19 in emerging countries. Going forward, the company will continue to accelerate its transformation into a Mobility Company by both improving earnings structure and aggressively investing in the future.



First-quarter net income attributable to company was 897.8 billion yen compared to 158.8 billion yen, previous year. Earnings per share increased to 321.11 yen from 56.87 yen.



First quarter total sales revenues were 7.94 trillion yen compared to 4.60 trillion, prior year. Consolidated vehicle sales were at 2 million 148 thousand units. Toyota and Lexus brand vehicle sales were at 2 million 545 thousand units.



For fiscal 2022, the company continues to project: basic earnings per share of 164.62 yen; and sales revenues of 30.00 trillion yen. Also, the forecasts of consolidated vehicle sales and Toyota and Lexus brand vehicle sales remain unchanged.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

TOYOTA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de